Augusta Circle K robbery suspect on the run

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a robbery suspect.

Javari Isiah Felton is wanted for Armed Robbery. The incident happened at The Circle K at 3947 Harper Franklin Ave on May 29, 2018 just after 4 a.m. Felton was last seen fleeing the scene in a silver-colored mini-van with a missing a right front hubcap.

Felton is also possibly connected to Armed Robberies that occurred at Circle K Stores at 2631 Washington Rd and 2702 Wrightsboro Rd. Felton is known to put his hair into a ponytail. Felton’s last known address is 205 Ellis St. Augusta, GA. 30901. He has active warrants on file.

Any information to help locate Felton, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office: 706-821-1178 or 706-821-1080.

