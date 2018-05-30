Augusta Circle K robbery suspect on the run - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Circle K robbery suspect on the run

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a robbery suspect.

Javari Isiah Felton is wanted for Armed Robbery. The incident happened at The Circle K at 3947 Harper Franklin Ave on May 29, 2018 just after 4 a.m. Felton was last seen fleeing the scene in a silver-colored mini-van with a missing a right front hubcap.

Felton is also possibly connected to Armed Robberies that occurred at Circle K Stores at 2631 Washington Rd and 2702 Wrightsboro Rd. Felton is known to put his hair into a ponytail. Felton’s last known address is 205 Ellis St. Augusta, GA. 30901. He has active warrants on file.

Any information to help locate Felton, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office: 706-821-1178 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Augusta Circle K robbery suspect on the run

    Augusta Circle K robbery suspect on the run

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-05-30 16:01:20 GMT

    The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a robbery suspect. Javari Isiah Felton is wanted for Armed Robbery.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a robbery suspect. Javari Isiah Felton is wanted for Armed Robbery.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Andrew Cato's body identified

    UPDATE: Andrew Cato's body identified

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-05-30 14:44:51 GMT
    Andrew Cato (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Andrew Cato (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    On Tuesday, May 30, Richmond County investigators confirmed that the body recovered Sunday in McCormick County is Andrew Cato, IV. His body was identified by dental records.

    More >>

    On Tuesday, May 30, Richmond County investigators confirmed that the body recovered Sunday in McCormick County is Andrew Cato, IV. His body was identified by dental records.

    More >>

  • MISSING: Man with Schizophrenia walks away from personal care home

    MISSING: Man with Schizophrenia walks away from personal care home

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:00 AM EDT2018-05-30 14:00:22 GMT
    Richard Porter (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)Richard Porter (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
    Richard Porter (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)Richard Porter (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

    On Tuesday, May 29, deputies were called out to Peace of Mind Personal Care Home on Anneswood Road in Martinez. The caller told deputies that one of her patients, 42-year-old Richard Porter, got into an argument with her over a cigarette lighter and walked away from the home just after 7:30 p.m.

    More >>

    On Tuesday, May 29, deputies were called out to Peace of Mind Personal Care Home on Anneswood Road in Martinez. The caller told deputies that one of her patients, 42-year-old Richard Porter, got into an argument with her over a cigarette lighter and walked away from the home just after 7:30 p.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly