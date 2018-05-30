MISSING: Man with Schizophrenia walks away from personal care home

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man who went missing from a care home.

On Tuesday, May 29, deputies were called out to Peace of Mind Personal Care Home on Anneswood Road in Martinez. The caller told deputies that one of her patients, 42-year-old Richard Porter, got into an argument with her over a cigarette lighter and walked away from the home just after 7:30 p.m. She said this is not the first time Porter had left the home to "cool down" after a fight, but this is the first time he hasn't returned quickly.

Porter has Schizophrenia and has already missed at least one dose of his medication.

If you see Richard Porter or know where he may be, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

