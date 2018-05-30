MISSING: Alonzo Ware Henderson

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing Augusta man.

Alonzo Ware Henderson, 33-years old of Carp Drive in Augusta, was reported missing Saturday, May 26 at around 9 p.m. Henderson is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs around 180 lbs. He was last seen riding a gray bicycle through the Jennings Homes subdivision. At the time, he was wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans, and blue and white Patrick Ewing shoes. He's known to frequent the Jennings Homes subdivision.

If you have any information about Henderson's whereabouts, please contact Inv. Anthony Gregory at 706-821-1451 or 706-821-1020.

