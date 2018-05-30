MISSING: Alonzo Ware Henderson - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

MISSING: Alonzo Ware Henderson

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Alonze Ware Henderson (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
Alonze Ware Henderson (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Alonze Ware Henderson (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing Augusta man.

Alonzo Ware Henderson, 33-years old of Carp Drive in Augusta, was reported missing Saturday, May 26 at around 9 p.m. Henderson is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs around 180 lbs. He was last seen riding a gray bicycle through the Jennings Homes subdivision. At the time, he was wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans, and blue and white Patrick Ewing shoes. He's known to frequent the Jennings Homes subdivision.

If you have any information about Henderson's whereabouts, please contact Inv. Anthony Gregory at 706-821-1451 or 706-821-1020.

  • Augusta Circle K robbery suspect on the run

    The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a robbery suspect. Javari Isiah Felton is wanted for Armed Robbery.

  • UPDATE: Andrew Cato's body identified

    Andrew Cato (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Andrew Cato (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    On Tuesday, May 30, Richmond County investigators confirmed that the body recovered Sunday in McCormick County is Andrew Cato, IV. His body was identified by dental records.

  • MISSING: Man with Schizophrenia walks away from personal care home

    Richard Porter (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)Richard Porter (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
    On Tuesday, May 29, deputies were called out to Peace of Mind Personal Care Home on Anneswood Road in Martinez. The caller told deputies that one of her patients, 42-year-old Richard Porter, got into an argument with her over a cigarette lighter and walked away from the home just after 7:30 p.m.

