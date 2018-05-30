Memorial service planned for Andrew Cato

A memorial service is planned for Andrew Cato, IV.

The search for Cato was called off by authorities after tip lead authorities to find human remains in McCormick County. Those remains have been sent to the South Carolina crime lab for testing to confirm identity, but Cato’s family members tell FOX 54 the body is Andrew’s.

Now, the Cato family is inviting the public to his memorial service to thank all of those who joined in on the search

That service is set for 3p.m. on Saturday, June 2 at the First Christian Church in downtown Augusta. The church is located at 629 Greene Street, Augusta, GA.

