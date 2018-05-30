Aiken city leaders discuss 1% sales tax

On May 29, Aiken city leaders met to discuss the 1% sales tax for city improvements. Back in March, the city council approved a "wish-list" of capital projects they hope to fund with that revenue.

If voters say yes to the sales tax in November then this would be the fourth time a 1% sales tax has been passed for the county. City officials are hoping to use the tax for infrastructure improvements, public safety investments, along with park and recreation upgrades. With the previous three approved sales tax initiatives, Mayor Rick Osbon says the county has been able to accomplish a lot from roadways to infrastructure.

The Department of Commerce determines how much is allocated to each project. They have a formula where they are able to estimate costs based on past models and data collected.

"Every item that the money will be spent on is put on a ballot the voters are given ahead of time and given an opportunity to review it. And the money cannot be varied from those projects. So it really is a commitment from the elected officials and the municipalities in the county to the citizens in our county.", says Mayor Osbon.

The mayor is positive citizens will support the tax. He says county leaders do their best to educate residents on why the 1% is needed. First with the county conducting their study of all of the pipes and lines to know the condition of all the infrastructure and then providing it to the public; that is why city leaders are confident that 1% is enough.

FOX 54 asked Mayor Osbon if there was another way to get the money instead of the sales tax. "No there isn't. There really isn't. The only thing you can do is raise property taxes but even that is capped at a certain 3% to 4% percent which will never meet the needs of what we have so this is important for the county and the small towns also that is what is really special about this particular formula; small towns also get a percentage of it so it is a very significant portion of their budget."

The mayor also says that if voters say no then the county will move forward and make best with what they have.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.