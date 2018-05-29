Grovetown conducting more fire hydrant testing & flushing

The Grovetown Fire Department will be conducting more fire hydrant testing and flushing with the week of May 28.

This starts on Wednesday, May 30 and goes until Thursday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Fire Department will be in the following areas: along Wrightsboro Road west of Trudeau Trail and the Estates at Deer Hollow Subdivision.

Residents might experience low water pressure and cloudy or brown water. The water discoloration isn't harmful but could stain laundry. Residents are advised to avoid using the washing machine during this time and to test that their water has returned to clear before doing laundry.

