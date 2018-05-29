Business owners show up in numbers and voice their concerns for proposed smoking ordinance

It's just one week away from the Augusta -Richmond County Board of Commission voting on whether it should ban smoking in bars and private businesses.

On most days these bar and private business owners are competing against each other for the dollar, but recently they've been banning together with one goal.

"I can lose my business completely and entirely," says Mohammad Ahmedsaid, Owner of Sharifa's Hookah Lounge & Bar.

Ahmedsaid is one of the 20 plus business owners who attended the Committee Meeting on Tuesday pleading with City Leaders not to pass the proposed smoke-free ordinance. Under it, his current hookah lounge wouldn't be affected but it could affect his plan of expansion.

"We will not be able to expand. Another thing is that with the hookah lounge even though it's a very small community in Augusta, it hasn't grown so much," says Ahmedsaid.

One Commissioner says he doesn't simply support it.

"If I own my building then I have the right to allow smoking or not to allow smoking. I don't like Government interfering into my private life, they interfere too much already," says Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

But as one week remains until the final vote, both sides say hopefully some sort of common ground can be met. The question that still remains, what exactly is that middle ground?

"It's pretty simple if the government wants to impose nonsmoking then do it on government grounds," says Commissioner Guilfoyle.

The vote will head before the full commission next week without a committee recommendation.

Commissioners say they're encouraging business owners to reach out to them and voice their opinions between now and next week.

