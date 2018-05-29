Business owners show up in numbers and voice their concerns for - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Business owners show up in numbers and voice their concerns for proposed smoking ordinance

By Shaquille Lord, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Business owners voice their concerns for proposed smoke ordinance Business owners voice their concerns for proposed smoke ordinance
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

It's just one week away from the Augusta -Richmond County Board of Commission voting on whether it should ban smoking in bars and private businesses. 

On most days these bar and private business owners are competing against each other for the dollar, but recently they've been banning together with one goal.

"I can lose my business completely and entirely," says Mohammad Ahmedsaid, Owner of Sharifa's Hookah Lounge & Bar.

Ahmedsaid is one of the 20 plus business owners who attended the Committee Meeting on Tuesday pleading with City Leaders not to pass the proposed smoke-free ordinance. Under it, his current hookah lounge wouldn't be affected but it could affect his plan of expansion. 

"We will not be able to expand. Another thing is that with the hookah lounge even though it's a very small community in Augusta, it hasn't grown so much," says Ahmedsaid.

One Commissioner says he doesn't simply support it.

"If I own my building then I have the right to allow smoking or not to allow smoking. I don't like Government interfering into my private life, they interfere too much already," says Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle. 

But as one week remains until the final vote, both sides say hopefully some sort of common ground can be met. The question that still remains, what exactly is that middle ground?

"It's pretty simple if the government wants to impose nonsmoking then do it on government grounds," says Commissioner Guilfoyle.

The vote will head before the full commission next week without a committee recommendation. 
Commissioners say they're encouraging business owners to reach out to them and voice their opinions between now and next week.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Augusta Circle K robbery suspect on the run

    Augusta Circle K robbery suspect on the run

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-05-30 16:01:20 GMT

    The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a robbery suspect. Javari Isiah Felton is wanted for Armed Robbery.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a robbery suspect. Javari Isiah Felton is wanted for Armed Robbery.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Andrew Cato's body identified

    UPDATE: Andrew Cato's body identified

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-05-30 14:44:51 GMT
    Andrew Cato (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Andrew Cato (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    On Tuesday, May 30, Richmond County investigators confirmed that the body recovered Sunday in McCormick County is Andrew Cato, IV. His body was identified by dental records.

    More >>

    On Tuesday, May 30, Richmond County investigators confirmed that the body recovered Sunday in McCormick County is Andrew Cato, IV. His body was identified by dental records.

    More >>

  • MISSING: Man with Schizophrenia walks away from personal care home

    MISSING: Man with Schizophrenia walks away from personal care home

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:00 AM EDT2018-05-30 14:00:22 GMT
    Richard Porter (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)Richard Porter (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
    Richard Porter (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)Richard Porter (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

    On Tuesday, May 29, deputies were called out to Peace of Mind Personal Care Home on Anneswood Road in Martinez. The caller told deputies that one of her patients, 42-year-old Richard Porter, got into an argument with her over a cigarette lighter and walked away from the home just after 7:30 p.m.

    More >>

    On Tuesday, May 29, deputies were called out to Peace of Mind Personal Care Home on Anneswood Road in Martinez. The caller told deputies that one of her patients, 42-year-old Richard Porter, got into an argument with her over a cigarette lighter and walked away from the home just after 7:30 p.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly