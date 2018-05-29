Gubernatorial forum held in Aiken for 4 candidates running against Governor McMaster

Four candidates are fighting for your vote in South Carolina against the current governor. Some hot topics that were discussed at the gubernatorial forum were education.

Catherine Templeton, one candidate says, "Improving the education in South Carolina, we need competition, universal school choice, I'm from a family of teachers, we need to let the teachers teach and let the principals lead instead of dictating it from Columbia."

But, what some politicians do want to be able to control is making life easier for senior citizens.

Candidate John Yancey Mcgill said, "They got a good home state exemption but what we're going to do is change that picture from 50 thousand a year and carry that to 100 thousand a year. But any kind of taxes we can get off of seniors, that's where we're headed."

Kevin Bryant, another candidate remarked," To help seniors stay as independent and stay at home as long as possible. It's good for the senior they want to be independent, they want to be home."

For other people seeking independence, they will need jobs and that is one of the things John Warren says he has experience in. "I've also created hundreds of jobs in the private sector, other candidates may talk about the economy, I've actually helped stimulate the economy."



Notably absent from the forum was Governor McMaster who declined to attend.



