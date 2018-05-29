Missing North Augusta 1-year-old has been found, unharmed - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Missing North Augusta 1-year-old has been found, unharmed

By Sarah Bursey, Digital Content Producer
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

Update: From the North Augusta Public Information Officer, the 1-year-old missing child has been found unharmed. Harvey Nichols has been arrested and is in custody.

North Augusta Missing Child Alert
North Augusta Public Safety requests your assistance in locating a 1-year-old missing child, Zelayah Monae Wright.

She was last seen with Harvey Lee Nichols, wanted for kidnapping, last seen driving a 2004 White Honda Pilot with GA license plate RHC5189.

Wright has a skin graph scar on her right hand and left thigh and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a purple smiley face and mickey mouse shorts with hearts. 

If anyone has information on Zelayah Wright's or Harvey Nichols' whereabouts, please contact the North Augusta Public Safety at (803) 279-2121.

