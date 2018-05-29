Missing North Augusta 1-year-old has been found, unharmed

Missing 1-year-old has been found alive and unharmed

Update: From the North Augusta Public Information Officer, the 1-year-old missing child has been found unharmed. Harvey Nichols has been arrested and is in custody.

Stay tuned as more information will be forthcoming.

North Augusta Missing Child Alert

North Augusta Public Safety requests your assistance in locating a 1-year-old missing child, Zelayah Monae Wright.

She was last seen with Harvey Lee Nichols, wanted for kidnapping, last seen driving a 2004 White Honda Pilot with GA license plate RHC5189.

Wright has a skin graph scar on her right hand and left thigh and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a purple smiley face and mickey mouse shorts with hearts.

If anyone has information on Zelayah Wright's or Harvey Nichols' whereabouts, please contact the North Augusta Public Safety at (803) 279-2121.

