UPDATE: Pedestrian struck and killed in Aiken Co. identified

A pedestrian is dead after a crash on I-20 eastbound in North Augusta Monday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened at 10:18 p.m near the 5 mile marker. Troopers say a 2014 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound when it hit the pedestrian. The deceased was allegedly in the roadway illegally and wearing dark clothing.

Later in the day, Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton confirmed that the deceased man is 29-year-old Jemel L. Samual of Ocala, FL. His family says he was just released from a detention center in Jacksonville and was hitchhiking to North Carolina to see friends. They say he suffered from an unspecified mental illness. His death has been ruled an accident.

The driver of the Ford and her two passengers were taken to the hospital. Troopers say they were wearing seatbelts. We do know that the passengers have minor injuries.

