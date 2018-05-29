UPDATE: Pedestrian struck and killed in Aiken Co. identified

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a robbery suspect. Javari Isiah Felton is wanted for Armed Robbery.More >>
On Tuesday, May 30, Richmond County investigators confirmed that the body recovered Sunday in McCormick County is Andrew Cato, IV. His body was identified by dental records.More >>
On Tuesday, May 29, deputies were called out to Peace of Mind Personal Care Home on Anneswood Road in Martinez. The caller told deputies that one of her patients, 42-year-old Richard Porter, got into an argument with her over a cigarette lighter and walked away from the home just after 7:30 p.m.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing Augusta man. Alonzo Ware Henderson, 33-years old of Carp Drive in Augusta, was reported missing Saturday, May 26 at around 9 p.m.More >>
Above average rainfall totals across much of South Carolina during the month of May, along with improving numbers across a range of indicators, prompted members of the S.C. Drought Response Committee to vote unanimously to change the drought status of 13 counties from “incipient” to “normal.”More >>
