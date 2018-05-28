UPDATE: Wagener man lay dead in his yard for days before being found

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a truck belonging to a Wagener man found dead outside his home Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called out to the 400 block of South Main Street at around 3 p.m. for reports of a deceased person. The caller told dispatch that he came over to the home of his friend, 76-year-old Kenneth Goodwin, and found him under a tarp in the front yard.

After a search of the area, investigators discovered that Goodwin's truck was missing and his home had been burglarized. The sheriff's office is still searching for the missing truck: a maroon-colored 2001 Ford Ranger with SC license plate KLG574. The truck has chrome toolboxes on each side of the bed.

The investigation is still ongoing and the sheriff's office is asking for the public to report any information that may help with the case. If you know anything or have seen the missing truck, please call the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

An autopsy determined Goodwin's cause of death to be trauma to the head and body. His death has been ruled homicide. Carlton says he died several days before being discovered.

Editor's note: The Aiken County Coroner's office originally reported the victim's name as Kenneth Goodman. This was incorrect. His name is Goodwin. We have updated this story with the correct name.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.