UPDATE: Andrew Cato's body identified

UPDATE: On Tuesday, May 30, Richmond County investigators confirmed that the body recovered Sunday in McCormick County is Andrew Cato, IV. His body was identified by dental records.

Investigators have found the body of a man that may be Andrew Cato, IV, who has been missing from Augusta for nearly one month.

On Sunday, May 27, investigators received information that the remains of Andrew Cato, IV may be located in McCormick County. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office, working with the McCormick County Sheriff's Office and SLED, responded to a wooded area where they recovered human remains.

Cato's family tells FOX 54 that the body found in McCormick County is Andrew Cato, IV. However, law enforcement officials cannot confirm this until proper identification can be done. The body will sent to the South Carolina crime lab for identification.

FOX 54 will continue to follow this story and provide updates when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.