UPDATE: Andrew Cato's body identified - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Andrew Cato's body identified

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Andrew Cato (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Andrew Cato (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

UPDATE: On Tuesday, May 30, Richmond County investigators confirmed that the body recovered Sunday in McCormick County is Andrew Cato, IV. His body was identified by dental records.

Investigators have found the body of a man that may be Andrew Cato, IV, who has been missing from Augusta for nearly one month.

On Sunday, May 27, investigators received information that the remains of Andrew Cato, IV may be located in McCormick County. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office, working with the McCormick County Sheriff's Office and SLED, responded to a wooded area where they recovered human remains.

Cato's family tells FOX 54 that the body found in McCormick County is Andrew Cato, IV. However, law enforcement officials cannot confirm this until proper identification can be done. The body will sent to the South Carolina crime lab for identification.

FOX 54 will continue to follow this story and provide updates when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Augusta Circle K robbery suspect on the run

    Augusta Circle K robbery suspect on the run

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-05-30 16:01:20 GMT

    The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a robbery suspect. Javari Isiah Felton is wanted for Armed Robbery.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a robbery suspect. Javari Isiah Felton is wanted for Armed Robbery.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Andrew Cato's body identified

    UPDATE: Andrew Cato's body identified

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-05-30 14:44:51 GMT
    Andrew Cato (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Andrew Cato (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    On Tuesday, May 30, Richmond County investigators confirmed that the body recovered Sunday in McCormick County is Andrew Cato, IV. His body was identified by dental records.

    More >>

    On Tuesday, May 30, Richmond County investigators confirmed that the body recovered Sunday in McCormick County is Andrew Cato, IV. His body was identified by dental records.

    More >>

  • MISSING: Man with Schizophrenia walks away from personal care home

    MISSING: Man with Schizophrenia walks away from personal care home

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:00 AM EDT2018-05-30 14:00:22 GMT
    Richard Porter (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)Richard Porter (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
    Richard Porter (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)Richard Porter (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

    On Tuesday, May 29, deputies were called out to Peace of Mind Personal Care Home on Anneswood Road in Martinez. The caller told deputies that one of her patients, 42-year-old Richard Porter, got into an argument with her over a cigarette lighter and walked away from the home just after 7:30 p.m.

    More >>

    On Tuesday, May 29, deputies were called out to Peace of Mind Personal Care Home on Anneswood Road in Martinez. The caller told deputies that one of her patients, 42-year-old Richard Porter, got into an argument with her over a cigarette lighter and walked away from the home just after 7:30 p.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly