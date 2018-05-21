Shooting at Bon Air Apartments

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at the Bon Air Apartments on Walton Way.More >>
From a school shooting in Florida to the one in Texas -- and even gun violence on the streets in the CSRA, students are speaking up. That's why a local organization, Dream Builders, hosted a Teens Against Violence 5k Run/Walk in Augusta -- to give our community members a platform for dialogue about gun violence.More >>
Serenity Behavioral Health in Augusta held a community event Saturday to promote Mental Health Awareness this month. They celebrated with many activities and educational resources. Those at Serenity say evidence based treatment and early detection is important for developing kids.More >>
Next month the R&R Youth and Community Empowerment organization will honor people in Augusta and the CSRA for doing their part in the community to make a difference and to pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr for the 50th anniversary of his death. Some of those honorees met Saturday at Big T's Seafood, to talk about the importance of continuing to honor his legacy.More >>
Once again early voting turn out has been low for primary elections. Officials say the numbers are looking similar to the 2014 election. The Richmond County Board of Elections says around 30 thousand people voted in the 2014 primaries. The executive director, Lynn Bailey, says they are on track to meet that same number this year.More >>
