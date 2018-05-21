Shooting at Bon Air Apartments - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Shooting at Bon Air Apartments

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Bon Air Hotel (WFXG) Bon Air Hotel (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at the Bon Air Apartments on Walton Way.

At this early hour, the sheriff's office has no more information. We will update this story when more info is available.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved

