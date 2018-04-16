Augusta Twin Peaks rises from the ashes

It's been almost 10 months since the Twin Peaks restaurant in the Augusta Exchange was forced to close. Last June, a former employee ran his car into the restaurant in what authorities say was an attempt to set it on fire. Smoke billowing into the air and part of the restaurant unnoticeable. This was the scene last June from the Twin Peaks when authorities say this man, Roland Croyle a former worker drove his SUV into the restaurant. Luckily no one was hurt but it for...More >>
A section of Doug Bernard Parkway was shut down Monday after a tanker truck overturned. The crash happened before 10:30 a.m. The tanker was carrying around 8,000 gallons of ethanol, but no safety hazards or evacuation orders were given.
The No. 9 University of South Carolina Aiken golf team won the Peach Belt Conference Championship in St. Augustine, FL on Sunday. According to the USC Aiken website, Johnson Holliday, a redshirt-senior, led from the outset, finishing eight-under par. For the tournament, he posted scores of 68-66-74. Holliday won the event by three strokes.
