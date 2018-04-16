SC DMV Suspension Eligibility Week

Happening this week - driver suspension eligibility week in South Carolina. If your license is suspended in South Carolina and you want to try to get it back earlier, you're in luck. Starting today through the 20th - you can go to your DMV and you might be able to clear the remaining time on your suspension.

If your license is suspended for things like excessive points, operating an uninsured vehicle, or driving under suspensions *without* alcohol or drug related charges, you are eligible. Contact your local DMV for more information.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.



