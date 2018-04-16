Library is dedicated in honor of an elementary school Teacher - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Library is dedicated in honor of an elementary school Teacher

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -

Grovetown is getting a new library. It's a long-time passion project come true for a 90 year-old former school teacher.Rosa Lee Owens got to see the first phase of her dream come true – as the land for the Grovetown Library was dedicated in her honor.She hopes the space right behind city hall will become a beacon of community. Rosa fund raised for years to get a library here.Her family tells Fox 54 the former elementary school teacher also played a role in establishing the first museum in Grovetown. 

