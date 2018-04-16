Rose Acre Farms in Indiana is recalling more than 200 Million eg - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Rose Acre Farms in Indiana is recalling more than 200 Million eggs

By Sarah Bursey, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOUTH CAROLINA (WFXG) -

Crack your fridge open...and check your eggs. At least 22 people have gotten sick from eggs that may contain salmonella. Rose Acre Farms in Indiana is recalling more than 200-million eggs. 

The FDA says anyone who bought the eggs should throw them away...or take them back to the store for a refund. 
According to the FDA website, Salmonella Braenderup is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of salmonella include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. 

The eggs were distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina and reached consumers in the following states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia through retail stores and restaurants via direct delivery.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    •   
