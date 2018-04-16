Tanker truck carrying ethanol overturns, shuts down Doug Bernard Pkwy.

A section of Doug Bernard Parkway was shut down Monday after a tanker truck overturned.

The crash happened before 10:30 a.m. The tanker was carrying around 8,000 gallons of ethanol, but no safety hazards or evacuation orders were given. Both the east and westbound lanes were closed.

Doug Bernard Parkway was reopened at around 2:30 p.m.

