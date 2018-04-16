Tyshon Terrick Taylor Wanted for Robbery

A section of Doug Bernard Parkway was shut down Monday after a tanker truck overturned. The crash happened before 10:30 a.m. The tanker was carrying around 8,000 gallons of ethanol, but no safety hazards or evacuation orders were given.More >>
A section of Doug Bernard Parkway was shut down Monday after a tanker truck overturned. The crash happened before 10:30 a.m. The tanker was carrying around 8,000 gallons of ethanol, but no safety hazards or evacuation orders were given.More >>
The No. 9 University of South Carolina Aiken golf team won the Peach Belt Conference Championship in St. Augustine, FL on Sunday. According to the USC Aiken website, Johnson Holliday, a redshirt-senior, led from the outset, finishing eight-under par. For the tournament, he posted scores of 68-66-74. Holliday won the event by three strokes.More >>
The No. 9 University of South Carolina Aiken golf team won the Peach Belt Conference Championship in St. Augustine, FL on Sunday. According to the USC Aiken website, Johnson Holliday, a redshirt-senior, led from the outset, finishing eight-under par. For the tournament, he posted scores of 68-66-74. Holliday won the event by three strokes.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for criminal damage to property 1st degree. Investigators say the incident happened at the Barnyard Flea market on Doug Bernard Parkway. The suspect pictured allegedly used a rake to strike a car while a woman and a child were inside.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for criminal damage to property 1st degree. Investigators say the incident happened at the Barnyard Flea market on Doug Bernard Parkway. The suspect pictured allegedly used a rake to strike a car while a woman and a child were inside.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for card fraud. Investigators say 31 year-old Jovan Aaron Coney is wanted for two counts of financial transaction card fraud. He is listed at 6'2 and 315 pounds.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for card fraud. Investigators say 31 year-old Jovan Aaron Coney is wanted for two counts of financial transaction card fraud. He is listed at 6'2 and 315 pounds.More >>