USC Aiken men's golf team takes home PBC conference championship, Johnson Holliday takes individual title

The No. 9 University of South Carolina Aiken golf team won the Peach Belt Conference Championship in St. Augustine, FL on Sunday.

According to the USC Aiken website, Johnson Holliday, a redshirt-senior, led from the outset, finishing eight-under par. For the tournament, he posted scores of 68-66-74. Holliday won the event by three strokes. Last year, he finished second at the PBC Championship. In 2015, Holliday was third at the event.

Axel Ostensson, another team standout, tied his best mark of the tournament, shooting two-under par, 70, on Sunday. For the event, Östensson shot three-under par, 213. The score earned him a third-place finish. August Lindvall shot one-under par, 71, for the final 18 holes of play. His score for the event was one-under par, 215. Lindvall's stellar second round and solid third round pushed him into a fifth-place finish. George Eubank tallied a top-10 effort. After opening with an even-par, 72, he posted scores of 73-74, finishing three-over par, 219. Eubank tied for eighth in the loaded field. Holliday, Östensson and Lindvall each earned all-tournament team honors.



The event was hosted by Flagler and was played on the par-72, 6,939-yard Slammer and Squire Course.



It marked the 12th Peach Belt Conference Championship in the program's history. The first league championship came in 1995 and others followed in 1996, 1997, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2017.



The Pacers return to action May 7-9 at the NCAA Super Regional in Conover, N.C.

Read more here: http://pacersports.com/news/2018/4/15/mens-golf-usc-aiken-wins-pbc-championship.aspx

