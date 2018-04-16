7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

Multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night that left 7 inmates dead and 17 inmates requiring medical attention, according to South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The incident reportedly involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations.

According to South Carolina Department of Corrections, Lee Correctional Institution was secured at 2:55 a.m. following an incident which started at 7:15 p.m. The incident involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations in three housing units, SCDC says.

All SCDC staff and responding law enforcement officers are safe and accounted for.

SCDC Police Services and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

Lee County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident.

