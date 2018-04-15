Man wanted for property damage in Richmond County

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for criminal damage to property 1st degree. Investigators say the incident happened at the Barnyard Flea market on Doug Bernard Parkway. The suspect pictured allegedly used a rake to strike a car while a woman and a child were inside.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for card fraud. Investigators say 31 year-old Jovan Aaron Coney is wanted for two counts of financial transaction card fraud. He is listed at 6'2 and 315 pounds.More >>
Georgia Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle will be in the CSRA this month. Cagle is one of the Republican candidates for Governor. His bus tour will stop in Martinez on April 30. This will be at Sunrise Grill on Washington Road from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.More >>
Edward Hawthorne returns to CSRA as the New Chief Training Officer for the Augusta Fire Department. He brings more than 20 years of experience from Atlanta and originally here from Fort Gordon and now hopes to partner with the Richmond County School System to address the shortage many departments are facing throughout the country – hiring and retaining quality workers Edward Hawthorne – Chief Training Officer of Augusta Fire Department "As an EMT, they can be h...More >>
A storm system rolling through the CSRA Sunday, Apr. 15, has caused some damage in parts of our viewing area. These reports of damage come from the National Weather Service.More >>
