Man wanted for property damage in Richmond County

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for criminal damage to property 1st degree.

Investigators say the incident happened at the Barnyard Flea market on Doug Bernard Parkway. The suspect pictured allegedly used a rake to strike a car while a woman and a child were inside. It reportedly happened after a road rage incident in the parking lot of the flea market.

The suspect was driving a Chevrolet truck, which was pulling a flatbed trailer. If you have any information on the suspect's identity, you are asked to contact Investigator Ken Rogers or any Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1075 or (706) 821-1020.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.