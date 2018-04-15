Man wanted in Richmond County for card fraud

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for card fraud.

Investigators say 31 year-old Jovan Aaron Coney is wanted for two counts of financial transaction card fraud. He is listed at 6'2 and 315 pounds.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact Investigator Kris Lapham or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.