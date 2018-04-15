Georgia's Lt. Governor to visit Martinez this month

Georgia Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle will be in the CSRA this month. Cagle is one of the Republican candidates for Governor.

His bus tour will stop in Martinez on April 30. This will be at Sunrise Grill on Washington Road from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The Lieutenant Governor will meet voters to spread his conservative vision for Georgia's future.

