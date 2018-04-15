Chief Training Officer for Augusta Fire Depart. hopes to impleme - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Chief Training Officer for Augusta Fire Depart. hopes to implement training program with students

By Shaquille Lord, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Could a unique partnership between students and a fire department boost retention and recruiting efforts? The new training officer for the Augusta fire department thinks so. 

Edward Hawthorne returns to C-S-R-A as the New Chief Training Officer for the Augusta Fire Department. He brings more than 20 years of experience from Atlanta and originally here from Fort Gordon and now hopes to partner with the Richmond County School System to address the shortage many departments are facing throughout the country, hiring and retaining quality workers.

"As an EMT, they can be hired on in hospitals, nursing homes, even ambulances," says Hawthorne. 

If approved, This can give High School Students interested in the field a head start by earning certification to become a firefighter before they graduate. "It would look different to an 18, 19-year old then to a 33-year-old with 3 kids starting out with $33,000. Some of the retention problems would be solved because these kids would come in with a pretty good salary," explains Hawthorne. 

Hawthorne says he's had positive meetings with School System and has a follow up meeting scheduled in the future. He hopes this can eventually build into a dual enrollment program  - all with one goal, creating a foundation for Augusta to continue to have quality firefighters.

"I want to focus on recruiting teenagers in the community. I want to make this fire department accessible to them by going out to the schools," he says.

We reached out to the Richmond County School System. the School Spokesperson tells they like partnerships like this to help students prepare for college and beyond. Hawthorne tells us the Fire Chief has already given the approval to develop a plan to start an Explorer Program.
The program targets Richmond County Middle and High School Students interested in finding out more about the career in fire or emergency services. 

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man wanted for property damage in Richmond County

    Man wanted for property damage in Richmond County

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-04-16 03:46:29 GMT
    Source: Richmond County Sheriff's OfficeSource: Richmond County Sheriff's Office
    Source: Richmond County Sheriff's OfficeSource: Richmond County Sheriff's Office

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for criminal damage to property 1st degree. Investigators say the incident happened at the Barnyard Flea market on Doug Bernard Parkway.  The suspect pictured allegedly used a rake to strike a car while a woman and a child were inside. 

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for criminal damage to property 1st degree. Investigators say the incident happened at the Barnyard Flea market on Doug Bernard Parkway.  The suspect pictured allegedly used a rake to strike a car while a woman and a child were inside. 

    More >>

  • Man wanted in Richmond County for card fraud

    Man wanted in Richmond County for card fraud

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-04-16 03:35:55 GMT
    Source: Richmond County Sheriff's OfficeSource: Richmond County Sheriff's Office
    Source: Richmond County Sheriff's OfficeSource: Richmond County Sheriff's Office

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for card fraud. Investigators say 31 year-old Jovan Aaron Coney is wanted for two counts of financial transaction card fraud.  He is listed at 6'2 and 315 pounds.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for card fraud. Investigators say 31 year-old Jovan Aaron Coney is wanted for two counts of financial transaction card fraud.  He is listed at 6'2 and 315 pounds.

    More >>

  • Georgia's Lt. Governor to visit Martinez this month

    Georgia's Lt. Governor to visit Martinez this month

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-16 03:26:12 GMT

    Georgia Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle will be in the CSRA this month.  Cagle is one of the Republican candidates for Governor. His bus tour will stop in Martinez on April 30.  This will be at Sunrise Grill  on Washington Road from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. 

    More >>

    Georgia Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle will be in the CSRA this month.  Cagle is one of the Republican candidates for Governor. His bus tour will stop in Martinez on April 30.  This will be at Sunrise Grill  on Washington Road from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly