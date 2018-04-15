Storm damage reported across CSRA - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Storm damage reported across CSRA

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
A storm system rolling through the CSRA Sunday, Apr. 15, has caused some damage in parts of our viewing area. These reports of damage come from the National Weather Service.

Law enforcement is reporting trees down on power lines on Hollis Road and power lines down on Anne Street in Richmond County.

In Edgefield County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting trees down at Country Club Hills Drive and Gregory Lake Road and at Walker Road and White Road.

In Aiken County, law enforcement is reporting a tree down in the road at Gregg Highway and University Parkway.

Law Enforcement in Barnwell County is reporting trees in the road at Fellowship Road and Moonlight Road.

