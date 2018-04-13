Aiken city officials give update on future of Aiken Mall

Aiken Mall has been around for decades, but owners are looking to demolish it and reconstruct it with a new look. FOX 54 News Now Reporter Destiney Burt spoke with officials who say the demolition could happen in a few months.More >>
Today the Burke County Sheriff's Office teamed up with Governor's Office of Highway Safety to bring awareness to Juniors and Seniors of Burke County High School of the dangers that drinking and driving along with driving while distracted can result in.More >>
An accident at Windsor Lane road closes the northbound lane. There are confirmed injuries reported. Please stay tuned for more information. Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
University of South Carolina Aiken superstar Axel Ostensson has recently been named the Peach Belt Conference Golfer of the Year, as announced by the league office Thursday evening. Östensson was a first-team all-conference selection as was teammate Johnson Holliday. August Lindvall earned second-team honors.More >>
Last night was the third annual Augusta Fire Department Awards Banquet at Julian Smith Casino. Approximately 300 people were in attendance, including elected officials. Sgt. Aaron Groenenboom was named Firefighter of the Year, a prestigious honor. We thank the many men and women who risk their lives daily to save lives.More >>
