Aiken city officials give update on future of Aiken Mall - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken city officials give update on future of Aiken Mall

By Destiney Burt, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Aiken Mall (WFXG) Aiken Mall (WFXG)
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

Aiken Mall has been around for decades, but owners are looking to demolish it and reconstruct it with a new look.

Since stores began closing in the Aiken Mall several years ago, residents have been going across the water to get their shopping fix. City officials, like Interim City Manager Stuart Bendenbaugh, say they want to revamp Aiken Mall to keep money coming into the city of Aiken. "I think this redevelopment of Aiken Mall into the lifestyle center is going to mean that a lot of our residents do not have to go to Augusta to do particular kinds of shopping."

However, according to Aiken Planning Director Ryan Bland, paperwork has not yet been submitted by Southeastern Development Associates, who bought the mall in 2016. "Well, we know that the mall is being redeveloped or a developer intends to redevelop the mall. However, we haven't had any official land use submissions on that yet, any applications."

Bendenbaugh says the mall will be demolished towards the end of the year and the project will take a few years to be fully completed. "It's like some of their other projects, it could take several years because again, they're going to build as the retailers and business owners commit."

Though officials have not confirmed any committed retailers, they say they are looking to bring in a movie theater and large businesses like Kohls.

"Yes, I suspect you'll see retailers of that type as well as various entertainment options," said Blandenbaugh.

Once construction on the new shopping center begins, stores will start opening as they are completed.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Aiken city officials give update on future of Aiken Mall

    Aiken city officials give update on future of Aiken Mall

    Friday, April 13 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-04-14 02:59:27 GMT
    Aiken Mall (WFXG)Aiken Mall (WFXG)
    Aiken Mall (WFXG)Aiken Mall (WFXG)

    Aiken Mall has been around for decades, but owners are looking to demolish it and reconstruct it with a new look. FOX 54 News Now Reporter Destiney Burt spoke with officials who say the demolition could happen in a few months.

    More >>

    Aiken Mall has been around for decades, but owners are looking to demolish it and reconstruct it with a new look. FOX 54 News Now Reporter Destiney Burt spoke with officials who say the demolition could happen in a few months.

    More >>

  • Burke County students learn the consequences of Drinking and Driving at 'Ghost Out'

    Burke County students learn the consequences of Drinking and Driving at 'Ghost Out'

    Friday, April 13 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-14 01:44:40 GMT
    'Ghost Out' at Burke County High School (Burke County Sheriff's Office)'Ghost Out' at Burke County High School (Burke County Sheriff's Office)
    "Ghost Out" at Burke County High School (Burke County Sheriff's Office)"Ghost Out" at Burke County High School (Burke County Sheriff's Office)

    Today the Burke County Sheriff's Office teamed up with Governor's Office of Highway Safety to bring awareness to Juniors and Seniors of Burke County High School of the dangers that drinking and driving along with driving while distracted can result in. 

    More >>

    Today the Burke County Sheriff's Office teamed up with Governor's Office of Highway Safety to bring awareness to Juniors and Seniors of Burke County High School of the dangers that drinking and driving along with driving while distracted can result in. 

    More >>

  • news

    Accident at Windsor Spring Rd. closes northbound lane

    Accident at Windsor Spring Rd. closes northbound lane

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:05:25 GMT
    (WFXG)(WFXG)

    An accident at Windsor Lane road closes the northbound lane. There are confirmed injuries reported. Please stay tuned for more information.  Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    An accident at Windsor Lane road closes the northbound lane. There are confirmed injuries reported. Please stay tuned for more information.  Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly