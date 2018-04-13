Burke County students learn the consequences of Drinking and Dri - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Burke County students learn the consequences of Drinking and Driving at 'Ghost Out'

By Sarah Bursey, Digital Content Producer
Connect
'Ghost Out' at Burke County High School (Burke County Sheriff's Office) 'Ghost Out' at Burke County High School (Burke County Sheriff's Office)
Funeral Scene at the Burke County High School 'Ghost Out' (Burke County Sheriff's Office) Funeral Scene at the Burke County High School 'Ghost Out' (Burke County Sheriff's Office)
Accident Scene at the 'Ghost Out' at Burke County High School (Burke County Sheriff's Office) Accident Scene at the 'Ghost Out' at Burke County High School (Burke County Sheriff's Office)
BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Today the Burke County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety to bring awareness to Juniors and Seniors of Burke County High School of the dangers that drinking and driving along with driving while distracted can result in. 

The Burke County Sheriff's office brought in a Seat Belt "Convincer" and a Roll-Over Simulator, closing out the day with a simulated vehicle crash that resulted in a "fatality," where the driver was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol. Students were given hands-on experience with impaired vision goggles and were allowed to operate golf carts in a supervised setting which simulated drinking and driving. The day ended with a  mock trial and a mock funeral service. 

The Burke County Sheriff's Office would like to thank those that assisted with this endeavor, Lt. Bryan Hunter with Byron Police Dept., Sgt. Brian Mundy with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, Director Roger Hayes, GOHS,  North Georgia LEL Ed Weaver GOHS, Members of the Burke County Sheriff's Office, Burke County EMA, and the Burke County Coroner's Office.  A special thank you to the following : Lonnie's Wrecker Service for providing a wrecked vehicle and the Deloach-McCurley-Prescott Funeral Home of Waynesboro for providing the casket and hearse for the Funeral Service. 

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Burke County students learn the consequences of Drinking and Driving at 'Ghost Out'

    Burke County students learn the consequences of Drinking and Driving at 'Ghost Out'

    Friday, April 13 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-14 01:44:40 GMT
    'Ghost Out' at Burke County High School (Burke County Sheriff's Office)'Ghost Out' at Burke County High School (Burke County Sheriff's Office)
    "Ghost Out" at Burke County High School (Burke County Sheriff's Office)"Ghost Out" at Burke County High School (Burke County Sheriff's Office)

    Today the Burke County Sheriff's Office teamed up with Governor's Office of Highway Safety to bring awareness to Juniors and Seniors of Burke County High School of the dangers that drinking and driving along with driving while distracted can result in. 

    More >>

    Today the Burke County Sheriff's Office teamed up with Governor's Office of Highway Safety to bring awareness to Juniors and Seniors of Burke County High School of the dangers that drinking and driving along with driving while distracted can result in. 

    More >>

  • news

    Accident at Windsor Spring Rd. closes northbound lane

    Accident at Windsor Spring Rd. closes northbound lane

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:05:25 GMT
    (WFXG)(WFXG)

    An accident at Windsor Lane road closes the northbound lane. There are confirmed injuries reported. Please stay tuned for more information.  Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    An accident at Windsor Lane road closes the northbound lane. There are confirmed injuries reported. Please stay tuned for more information.  Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • University of South Carolina Aiken golfer Axel Ostensson named PBC Golfer of the Year

    University of South Carolina Aiken golfer Axel Ostensson named PBC Golfer of the Year

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:53:02 GMT
    Ostensson named PBC golfer of the year (USC Aiken)Ostensson named PBC golfer of the year (USC Aiken)

    University of South Carolina Aiken superstar Axel Ostensson has recently been named the Peach Belt Conference Golfer of the Year, as announced by the league office Thursday evening. Östensson was a first-team all-conference selection as was teammate Johnson Holliday. August Lindvall earned second-team honors. 

    More >>

    University of South Carolina Aiken superstar Axel Ostensson has recently been named the Peach Belt Conference Golfer of the Year, as announced by the league office Thursday evening. Östensson was a first-team all-conference selection as was teammate Johnson Holliday. August Lindvall earned second-team honors. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly