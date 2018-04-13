Burke County students learn the consequences of Drinking and Driving at 'Ghost Out'

Today the Burke County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety to bring awareness to Juniors and Seniors of Burke County High School of the dangers that drinking and driving along with driving while distracted can result in.

The Burke County Sheriff's office brought in a Seat Belt "Convincer" and a Roll-Over Simulator, closing out the day with a simulated vehicle crash that resulted in a "fatality," where the driver was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol. Students were given hands-on experience with impaired vision goggles and were allowed to operate golf carts in a supervised setting which simulated drinking and driving. The day ended with a mock trial and a mock funeral service.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office would like to thank those that assisted with this endeavor, Lt. Bryan Hunter with Byron Police Dept., Sgt. Brian Mundy with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, Director Roger Hayes, GOHS, North Georgia LEL Ed Weaver GOHS, Members of the Burke County Sheriff's Office, Burke County EMA, and the Burke County Coroner's Office. A special thank you to the following : Lonnie's Wrecker Service for providing a wrecked vehicle and the Deloach-McCurley-Prescott Funeral Home of Waynesboro for providing the casket and hearse for the Funeral Service.

