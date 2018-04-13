Burke County students learn the consequences of Drinking and Driving at 'Ghost Out'

Today the Burke County Sheriff's Office teamed up with Governor's Office of Highway Safety to bring awareness to Juniors and Seniors of Burke County High School of the dangers that drinking and driving along with driving while distracted can result in.More >>
Today the Burke County Sheriff's Office teamed up with Governor's Office of Highway Safety to bring awareness to Juniors and Seniors of Burke County High School of the dangers that drinking and driving along with driving while distracted can result in.More >>
An accident at Windsor Lane road closes the northbound lane. There are confirmed injuries reported. Please stay tuned for more information. Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
An accident at Windsor Lane road closes the northbound lane. There are confirmed injuries reported. Please stay tuned for more information. Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
University of South Carolina Aiken superstar Axel Ostensson has recently been named the Peach Belt Conference Golfer of the Year, as announced by the league office Thursday evening. Östensson was a first-team all-conference selection as was teammate Johnson Holliday. August Lindvall earned second-team honors.More >>
University of South Carolina Aiken superstar Axel Ostensson has recently been named the Peach Belt Conference Golfer of the Year, as announced by the league office Thursday evening. Östensson was a first-team all-conference selection as was teammate Johnson Holliday. August Lindvall earned second-team honors.More >>
Last night was the third annual Augusta Fire Department Awards Banquet at Julian Smith Casino. Approximately 300 people were in attendance, including elected officials. Sgt. Aaron Groenenboom was named Firefighter of the Year, a prestigious honor. We thank the many men and women who risk their lives daily to save lives.More >>
Last night was the third annual Augusta Fire Department Awards Banquet at Julian Smith Casino. Approximately 300 people were in attendance, including elected officials. Sgt. Aaron Groenenboom was named Firefighter of the Year, a prestigious honor. We thank the many men and women who risk their lives daily to save lives.More >>
Founded by NFL linebacker Dekoda Watson, The Koda's Kids Foundation, Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops are teaming up for an outdoor event to teach kids about fishing, archery and camping. The youth outdoor event takes place on April 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mayor's Fishing Hole (1823 Lock and Dam Rd Augusta, GA 30906) and lunch will be provided.More >>
Founded by NFL linebacker Dekoda Watson, The Koda's Kids Foundation, Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops are teaming up for an outdoor event to teach kids about fishing, archery and camping. The youth outdoor event takes place on April 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mayor's Fishing Hole (1823 Lock and Dam Rd Augusta, GA 30906) and lunch will be provided.More >>