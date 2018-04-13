University of South Carolina Aiken golfer Axel Ostensson named PBC Golfer of the Year

University of South Carolina Aiken superstar Axel Ostensson has recently been named the Peach Belt Conference Golfer of the Year, as announced by the league office Thursday evening. Östensson was a first-team all-conference selection as was teammate Johnson Holliday. August Lindvall earned second-team honors.



According to the USC Aiken website, Östensson is a native of Sweden, and ranked No. 2 nationally by Golfstat.com. He had three top-five finishes on the year, including a pair of bronze medalist honors at the Newberry Invitational and Bobcat Invitational. At the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate, Östensson finished fifth out of 90 student-athletes. He posted a 71.4 stroke average for the year, tallying a season-low 65 in the second round of the Bobcat Invitational. A three-time all-league honoree, Östensson garnered PBC Freshman of the Year honors in 2015. He is the 10th USC Aiken standout to be tabbed Golfer of the Year, with the most recent being Brandon Robinson-Thompson in 2015. Östensson picked up PBC Golfer of the Week honors twice this season.



USC Aiken website also says that Holliday, a redshirt-senior from Galivants Ferry, S.C., is a three-time all-league performer. This is the first time he picked up first-team accolades. A two-time PBC all-tournament team selection, Holliday is No. 14 in the latest Golfstat.com national rankings. He has played in all 10 events for USC Aiken and holds a 72.3 stroke average. Holliday has four top-10 efforts, including a pair of top-five finishes on the season. He notched a low-round 66 at the Newberry Invitational and tied the mark at the Bobcat Invitational. Holliday finished second at the Bobcat Invitational an was fourth at the Firestone Invitational. He is a two-time PBC Golfer of the Week this season.



Lindvall, a junior from Sweden, picks up PBC all-league honors for the second consecutive season after earning PBC Freshman of the Year accolades in 2015. Last year, Lindvall earned first-team honors. This season, he has a pair of top-10 efforts, including a second-place finish at the Camden Collegiate Invitational. Lindvall was 10th at the Copperhead Championship. He has a 73.0 stroke average and is No. 36 nationally according to Golfstat.com. Lindvall was named PBC Golfer of the Week on Oct. 26.

