Third Annual Augusta Fire Department Awards Banquet

Captain Bobby Wilson of the Aiken County Sheriff's office passed away this morning surrounded by his family and closest friends. Captain Wilson began his law enforcement career with the Easley Police Department in 1992. In 1993, he joined the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office under the late Sheriff Howard Sellers. Captain Wilson worked his way up the ranks with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office where he served as a deputy, Uniformed Patrol Sergeant, Training Lieuten...

