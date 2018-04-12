Youth Outdoor Event hosted by NFL linebacker Dekoda Watson comin - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Youth Outdoor Event hosted by NFL linebacker Dekoda Watson coming to Augusta

By Sarah Bursey, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Youth outdoor event hosted by Koda's Kids Foundation Youth outdoor event hosted by Koda's Kids Foundation
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Founded by NFL linebacker Dekoda Watson, The Koda's  Kids Foundation, Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops are teaming up for an outdoor event to teach kids about fishing, archery and camping. The youth outdoor event takes place on April 21  from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mayor's Fishing Hole (1823 Lock and Dam Rd Augusta, GA 30906) and lunch will be provided.

This youth outdoor event will include a flag football game, a kid’s football and cheer camp, and a gala. Children ages 5 to 18 are able to participate and it is open to the first 300 participants who sign up. Registration is now open at www.kodaskids.org. 

Watson comments: “I’m a big fan of cell phones and tablets and using social media, but I also want to stress the importance of young people enjoying the beautiful outdoors....Koda's Kids isn't just about sports and football; it's about teaching youth to explore opportunities and develop positive habits.”

For more information about Koda’s Kids and the upcoming events, visit KodasKids.org or follow the Koda’s Kids Foundation Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Youth Outdoor Event hosted by NFL linebacker Dekoda Watson coming to Augusta

    Youth Outdoor Event hosted by NFL linebacker Dekoda Watson coming to Augusta

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-04-13 00:58:17 GMT
    Youth outdoor event hosted by Koda's Kids FoundationYouth outdoor event hosted by Koda's Kids Foundation
    Youth outdoor event hosted by Koda's Kids FoundationYouth outdoor event hosted by Koda's Kids Foundation

    Founded by NFL linebacker Dekoda Watson, The Koda's  Kids Foundation, Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops are teaming up for an outdoor event to teach kids about fishing, archery and camping. The youth outdoor event takes place on April 21  from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mayor's Fishing Hole (1823 Lock and Dam Rd Augusta, GA 30906) and lunch will be provided. 

    More >>

    Founded by NFL linebacker Dekoda Watson, The Koda's  Kids Foundation, Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops are teaming up for an outdoor event to teach kids about fishing, archery and camping. The youth outdoor event takes place on April 21  from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mayor's Fishing Hole (1823 Lock and Dam Rd Augusta, GA 30906) and lunch will be provided. 

    More >>

  • Aiken County Sheriff's Office Captain passes away

    Aiken County Sheriff's Office Captain passes away

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-13 00:01:14 GMT
    Capt Bobby Wilson (Aiken County Sheriff's Office)Capt Bobby Wilson (Aiken County Sheriff's Office)
    Capt Bobby WilsonCapt Bobby Wilson
    Captain Bobby Wilson of the Aiken County Sheriff's office passed away this morning surrounded by his family and closest friends. Captain Wilson began his law enforcement career with the Easley Police Department in 1992. In 1993, he joined the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office under the late Sheriff Howard Sellers. Captain Wilson worked his way up the ranks with the  Aiken County Sheriff’s Office where he served as a deputy, Uniformed Patrol Sergeant, Training Lieuten...More >>
    Captain Bobby Wilson of the Aiken County Sheriff's office passed away this morning surrounded by his family and closest friends. Captain Wilson began his law enforcement career with the Easley Police Department in 1992. In 1993, he joined the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office under the late Sheriff Howard Sellers. Captain Wilson worked his way up the ranks with the  Aiken County Sheriff’s Office where he served as a deputy, Uniformed Patrol Sergeant, Training Lieuten...More >>

  • UPDATE: Suspect sought in Billie J Dr. shooting

    UPDATE: Suspect sought in Billie J Dr. shooting

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-04-12 23:47:34 GMT
    Matthew Jerrell Kelly, Jr. (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Matthew Jerrell Kelly, Jr. (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the hip. The sheriff's office has identified twenty-one-year-old Matthew Jerrell Kelly, Jr. as a suspect in the shooting.

    More >>

    When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the hip. The sheriff's office has identified twenty-one-year-old Matthew Jerrell Kelly, Jr. as a suspect in the shooting.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly