Youth Outdoor Event hosted by NFL linebacker Dekoda Watson coming to Augusta

Founded by NFL linebacker Dekoda Watson, The Koda's Kids Foundation, Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops are teaming up for an outdoor event to teach kids about fishing, archery and camping. The youth outdoor event takes place on April 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mayor's Fishing Hole (1823 Lock and Dam Rd Augusta, GA 30906) and lunch will be provided.

This youth outdoor event will include a flag football game, a kid’s football and cheer camp, and a gala. Children ages 5 to 18 are able to participate and it is open to the first 300 participants who sign up. Registration is now open at www.kodaskids.org.

Watson comments: “I’m a big fan of cell phones and tablets and using social media, but I also want to stress the importance of young people enjoying the beautiful outdoors....Koda's Kids isn't just about sports and football; it's about teaching youth to explore opportunities and develop positive habits.”

For more information about Koda’s Kids and the upcoming events, visit KodasKids.org or follow the Koda’s Kids Foundation Facebook page.

