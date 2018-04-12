Aiken County Sheriff's Office Captain passes away - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken County Sheriff's Office Captain passes away

By Sarah Bursey, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The late Capt Bobby Wilson (Aiken County Sheriff's Office) The late Capt Bobby Wilson (Aiken County Sheriff's Office)
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

Captain Bobby Wilson of the Aiken County Sheriff's office passed away this morning surrounded by his family and closest friends. Captain Wilson began his law enforcement career with the Easley Police Department in 1992. In 1993, he joined the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office under the late Sheriff Howard Sellers. Captain Wilson worked his way up the ranks with the  Aiken County Sheriff’s Office where he served as a deputy, Uniformed Patrol Sergeant, Training Lieutenant, Uniformed Patrol Captain, and Captain of Support Services.

His duties included overseeing the communications center, records department, fleet/equipment management and management of law enforcement training for the agency. Prior to his law enforcement career, Captain Wilson served in the United States Army from 1982-1992.

Sheriff Michael Hunt commented: “There is no words that can describe the loss of Bobby Wilson and the impact it has on all of us. It is our greatest hope that his service and love of our agency, continue to be an example for everyone who has been touched by his friendship and example of selfless service. We ask that everyone keep him, his family, and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers.”

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Youth Outdoor Event hosted by NFL linebacker Dekoda Watson coming to Augusta

    Youth Outdoor Event hosted by NFL linebacker Dekoda Watson coming to Augusta

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-04-13 00:58:17 GMT
    Youth outdoor event hosted by Koda's Kids FoundationYouth outdoor event hosted by Koda's Kids Foundation
    Youth outdoor event hosted by Koda's Kids FoundationYouth outdoor event hosted by Koda's Kids Foundation

    Founded by NFL linebacker Dekoda Watson, The Koda's  Kids Foundation, Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops are teaming up for an outdoor event to teach kids about fishing, archery and camping. The youth outdoor event takes place on April 21  from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mayor's Fishing Hole (1823 Lock and Dam Rd Augusta, GA 30906) and lunch will be provided. 

    More >>

    Founded by NFL linebacker Dekoda Watson, The Koda's  Kids Foundation, Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops are teaming up for an outdoor event to teach kids about fishing, archery and camping. The youth outdoor event takes place on April 21  from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mayor's Fishing Hole (1823 Lock and Dam Rd Augusta, GA 30906) and lunch will be provided. 

    More >>

  • Aiken County Sheriff's Office Captain passes away

    Aiken County Sheriff's Office Captain passes away

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-13 00:01:14 GMT
    Capt Bobby Wilson (Aiken County Sheriff's Office)Capt Bobby Wilson (Aiken County Sheriff's Office)
    Capt Bobby WilsonCapt Bobby Wilson
    Captain Bobby Wilson of the Aiken County Sheriff's office passed away this morning surrounded by his family and closest friends. Captain Wilson began his law enforcement career with the Easley Police Department in 1992. In 1993, he joined the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office under the late Sheriff Howard Sellers. Captain Wilson worked his way up the ranks with the  Aiken County Sheriff’s Office where he served as a deputy, Uniformed Patrol Sergeant, Training Lieuten...More >>
    Captain Bobby Wilson of the Aiken County Sheriff's office passed away this morning surrounded by his family and closest friends. Captain Wilson began his law enforcement career with the Easley Police Department in 1992. In 1993, he joined the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office under the late Sheriff Howard Sellers. Captain Wilson worked his way up the ranks with the  Aiken County Sheriff’s Office where he served as a deputy, Uniformed Patrol Sergeant, Training Lieuten...More >>

  • UPDATE: Suspect sought in Billie J Dr. shooting

    UPDATE: Suspect sought in Billie J Dr. shooting

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-04-12 23:47:34 GMT
    Matthew Jerrell Kelly, Jr. (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Matthew Jerrell Kelly, Jr. (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the hip. The sheriff's office has identified twenty-one-year-old Matthew Jerrell Kelly, Jr. as a suspect in the shooting.

    More >>

    When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the hip. The sheriff's office has identified twenty-one-year-old Matthew Jerrell Kelly, Jr. as a suspect in the shooting.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly