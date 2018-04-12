Aiken County Sheriff's Office Captain passes away

Founded by NFL linebacker Dekoda Watson, The Koda's Kids Foundation, Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops are teaming up for an outdoor event to teach kids about fishing, archery and camping. The youth outdoor event takes place on April 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mayor's Fishing Hole (1823 Lock and Dam Rd Augusta, GA 30906) and lunch will be provided.More >>
Founded by NFL linebacker Dekoda Watson, The Koda's Kids Foundation, Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops are teaming up for an outdoor event to teach kids about fishing, archery and camping. The youth outdoor event takes place on April 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mayor's Fishing Hole (1823 Lock and Dam Rd Augusta, GA 30906) and lunch will be provided.More >>
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the hip. The sheriff's office has identified twenty-one-year-old Matthew Jerrell Kelly, Jr. as a suspect in the shooting.More >>
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the hip. The sheriff's office has identified twenty-one-year-old Matthew Jerrell Kelly, Jr. as a suspect in the shooting.More >>
The boil water advisory for Waynesboro was lifted Thursday afternoon. The city says it is safe for residents to drink the water without boiling.More >>
The boil water advisory for Waynesboro was lifted Thursday afternoon. The city says it is safe for residents to drink the water without boiling.More >>
A water main break in Edgefield County has caused the Water and Sewer Authority to issue a boil water advisory. The break happened on Five Notch Road. Crews are working to repair the break and service should be restored within the next few hours.More >>
A water main break in Edgefield County has caused the Water and Sewer Authority to issue a boil water advisory. The break happened on Five Notch Road. Crews are working to repair the break and service should be restored within the next few hours.More >>