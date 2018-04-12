Aiken County Sheriff's Office Captain passes away

Captain Bobby Wilson of the Aiken County Sheriff's office passed away this morning surrounded by his family and closest friends. Captain Wilson began his law enforcement career with the Easley Police Department in 1992. In 1993, he joined the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office under the late Sheriff Howard Sellers. Captain Wilson worked his way up the ranks with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office where he served as a deputy, Uniformed Patrol Sergeant, Training Lieutenant, Uniformed Patrol Captain, and Captain of Support Services.

His duties included overseeing the communications center, records department, fleet/equipment management and management of law enforcement training for the agency. Prior to his law enforcement career, Captain Wilson served in the United States Army from 1982-1992.

Sheriff Michael Hunt commented: “There is no words that can describe the loss of Bobby Wilson and the impact it has on all of us. It is our greatest hope that his service and love of our agency, continue to be an example for everyone who has been touched by his friendship and example of selfless service. We ask that everyone keep him, his family, and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers.”