Man wanted for Questioning for Financial Transaction Card Fraud

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is in need of the public’s help in identifying the subject pictured.

The subject is wanted for questioning in reference to a Financial Transaction Card Fraud that occurred on March 5 at Peanuts Coin Laundry located at 3644 Wrightsboro Rd Augusta, Ga.

Any information concerning the identity of the above subject, please contact Investigator William Hornsby or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1023 or (706) 821-1020. All callers can remain anonymous.