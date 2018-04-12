Woman wanted for questioning in connection with a Financial Tran - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Woman wanted for questioning in connection with a Financial Transaction Card Fraud and Theft Investigation

By Sarah Bursey, Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Unknown woman is wanted for questioning in connection with a Financial Transaction Card Fraud and Theft Investigation, which occurred on March 6. Any information concerning the identify of this suspect, please contact Investigator Kendall Brown or any on duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080

