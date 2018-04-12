Water main break in Edgefield County causes boil water advisory - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Water main break in Edgefield County causes boil water advisory

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

A water main break in Edgefield County has caused the Water and Sewer Authority to issue a boil water advisory.

The break happened on Five Notch Road. Crews are working to repair the break and service should be restored within the next few hours. The outage is affecting customers on Five Notch Road from Murrah Road to Gregory Lake Road, in the Bradford Place Subdivision, Bridle Field Subdivision, and the Hunts Grove Subdivision. Customers in the affected area should boil their water for one minute before drinking or cooking.

There is no confirmed contamination in the system.

