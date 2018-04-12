Water main break in Edgefield County causes boil water advisory

A water main break in Edgefield County has caused the Water and Sewer Authority to issue a boil water advisory. The break happened on Five Notch Road. Crews are working to repair the break and service should be restored within the next few hours.More >>
Package thefts usually heighten around the holidays but they are still a regular occurrence throughout the year. One resident in Burke County experienced it first hand this week with packages worth thousands of dollars now in the hands of someone else.More >>
There is NO WATER in the city of Waynesboro due to a busted water main in front of Dairy Queen on Highway 24. Water will most likely be available for toilets, etc. by Wednesday afternoon and drinking water by Friday afternoon once it is tested for drinkability.More >>
Two men are wanted for a Robbery by Sudden Snatching that took place at Zales jewerly store at 3450 Wrightsboro Road (Augusta Mall). One man is 5'9" 150 lbs and the second man s 6'0'' 170 lbs. Both are black men and have black hair and brown eyes and fled in a silver car (possibly a Hyundai Elantra). Any information concerning the identification of the suspects or the owner of the vechicle can contact Investigator Daniel Madden, or any Violent Crimes Investiga...More >>
The Columbia County School District is seeking to hire 23 new school Safety Officers as part of ongoing efforts to improve and increase security and safety for all of students and staff district wide. Recently approved by the school district’s Board of Education, 18 qualified candidates will be hired to patrol each of the district’s elementary schools and five additional candidates in the district's middle schools.More >>
