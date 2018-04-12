$2,000 worth of front porch delivery packages stolen from resident in Burke County

Package thefts usually heighten around the holidays but they are still a regular occurrence throughout the year. One resident in Burke County experienced it first hand this week with packages worth thousands of dollars now in the hands of someone else.More >>
Package thefts usually heighten around the holidays but they are still a regular occurrence throughout the year. One resident in Burke County experienced it first hand this week with packages worth thousands of dollars now in the hands of someone else.More >>
There is NO WATER in the city of Waynesboro due to a busted water main in front of Dairy Queen on Highway 24. Water will most likely be available for toilets, etc. by Wednesday afternoon and drinking water by Friday afternoon once it is tested for drinkability.More >>
There is NO WATER in the city of Waynesboro due to a busted water main in front of Dairy Queen on Highway 24. Water will most likely be available for toilets, etc. by Wednesday afternoon and drinking water by Friday afternoon once it is tested for drinkability.More >>
Two men are wanted for a Robbery by Sudden Snatching that took place at Zales jewerly store at 3450 Wrightsboro Road (Augusta Mall). One man is 5'9" 150 lbs and the second man s 6'0'' 170 lbs. Both are black men and have black hair and brown eyes and fled in a silver car (possibly a Hyundai Elantra). Any information concerning the identification of the suspects or the owner of the vechicle can contact Investigator Daniel Madden, or any Violent Crimes Investiga...More >>
Two men are wanted for a Robbery by Sudden Snatching that took place at Zales jewelry store at 3450 Wrightsboro Road (Augusta Mall). One man is 5'9" 150 lbs and the second man s 6'0'' 170 lbs. Both are black men and have black hair and brown eyes and fled in a silver car (possibly a Hyundai Elantra).More >>
A lieutenant and chief deputy from the Taliaferro County Sheriff's Office were arrested in Alabama on drug possession charges. Just after midnight on Apr. 7, officers with the Gulf Shores Police Department were called to a hotel on West Beach Boulevard for reports of a person urinating in the parking lot.More >>
A lieutenant and chief deputy from the Taliaferro County Sheriff's Office were arrested in Alabama on drug possession charges. Just after midnight on Apr. 7, officers with the Gulf Shores Police Department were called to a hotel on West Beach Boulevard for reports of a person urinating in the parking lot.More >>
Veterans, a job fair is set to take place at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center next week.More >>
Veterans, a job fair is set to take place at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center next week.More >>