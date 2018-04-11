Wanted for Robbery by Sudden Snatching

Two men are wanted for a Robbery by Sudden Snatching that took place at Zales jewerly store at 3450 Wrightsboro Road (Augusta Mall). One man is 5'9" 150 lbs and the second man s 6'0'' 170 lbs. Both are black men and have black hair and brown eyes and fled in a silver car (possibly a Hyundai Elantra). Any information concerning the identification of the suspects or the owner of the vechicle can contact Investigator Daniel Madden, or any Violent Crimes Investiga...More >>
A lieutenant and chief deputy from the Taliaferro County Sheriff's Office were arrested in Alabama on drug possession charges. Just after midnight on Apr. 7, officers with the Gulf Shores Police Department were called to a hotel on West Beach Boulevard for reports of a person urinating in the parking lot.
Veterans, a job fair is set to take place at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center next week.
A lot of big events accentuate Masters Week and the 2nd annual Taste of the Master Chefs topped it off at the Westlake Country Club. People are treated with different cuisines from not only around the country but around the world made by renowned chefs.
The Augusta Fire Department is doing what it can to help the people of Waynesboro after a water main break Tuesday night. Burke County Fire Rescue picked up two 500-gallon water buffaloes from the Augusta Fire Department around 8 Wednesday morning.
