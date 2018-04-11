Wanted for Robbery by Sudden Snatching - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Wanted for Robbery by Sudden Snatching

By Sarah Bursey, Digital Content Producer
Two men are wanted for a Robbery by Sudden Snatching that took place at Zales jewerly store at 3450 Wrightsboro Road (Augusta Mall). One man is 5'9" 150 lbs and the second man s 6'0'' 170 lbs. Both are black men and have black hair and brown eyes and fled in a silver car (possibly a Hyundai Elantra). Any information concerning the identification of the suspects or the owner of the vechicle can contact Investigator Daniel Madden, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or  (706)821-1080

    Two men are wanted for a Robbery by Sudden Snatching that took place at Zales jewelry store at 3450 Wrightsboro Road (Augusta Mall). One man is 5'9" 150 lbs and the second man s 6'0'' 170 lbs. Both are black men and have black hair and brown eyes and fled in a silver car (possibly a Hyundai Elantra). 

