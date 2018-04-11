Columbia County School District seeking to hire 23 new school Safety Officers

The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.More >>
Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.More >>
Two men are wanted for a Robbery by Sudden Snatching that took place at Zales jewerly store at 3450 Wrightsboro Road (Augusta Mall). One man is 5'9" 150 lbs and the second man s 6'0'' 170 lbs. Both are black men and have black hair and brown eyes and fled in a silver car (possibly a Hyundai Elantra). Any information concerning the identification of the suspects or the owner of the vechicle can contact Investigator Daniel Madden, or any Violent Crimes Investiga...More >>
Two men are wanted for a Robbery by Sudden Snatching that took place at Zales jewelry store at 3450 Wrightsboro Road (Augusta Mall). One man is 5'9" 150 lbs and the second man s 6'0'' 170 lbs. Both are black men and have black hair and brown eyes and fled in a silver car (possibly a Hyundai Elantra).More >>
Former federal prosecutors speculated the action could have been taken with an eye to connecting potential campaign finance law violations.More >>
Former federal prosecutors speculated the action could have been taken with an eye to connecting potential campaign finance law violations.More >>
The Columbia County School District is seeking to hire 23 new school Safety Officers as part of ongoing efforts to improve and increase security and safety for all of students and staff district wide. Recently approved by the school district’s Board of Education, 18 qualified candidates will be hired to patrol each of the district’s elementary schools and five additional candidates in the district's middle schools.More >>
The Columbia County School District is seeking to hire 23 new school Safety Officers as part of ongoing efforts to improve and increase security and safety for all of students and staff district wide. Recently approved by the school district’s Board of Education, 18 qualified candidates will be hired to patrol each of the district’s elementary schools and five additional candidates in the district's middle schools.More >>
The Columbia County School District is seeking to hire 23 new school Safety Officers as part of ongoing efforts to improve and increase security and safety for all of students and staff district wide. Recently approved by the school district’s Board of Education, 18 qualified candidates will be hired to patrol each of the district’s elementary schools and five additional candidates in the district's middle schools.More >>
The Columbia County School District is seeking to hire 23 new school Safety Officers as part of ongoing efforts to improve and increase security and safety for all of students and staff district wide. Recently approved by the school district’s Board of Education, 18 qualified candidates will be hired to patrol each of the district’s elementary schools and five additional candidates in the district's middle schools.More >>
M'Aiken Magic, the Aiken County high school robotics team took first place in the Georgia State Championship FIRST Robotics Competition. The competition took place Saturday, Apr. 7 at the University of Georgia.More >>
M'Aiken Magic, the Aiken County high school robotics team took first place in the Georgia State Championship FIRST Robotics Competition. The competition took place Saturday, Apr. 7 at the University of Georgia.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016. Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016.More >>
The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016. Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016.More >>
The University System of Georgia is considering a merger between Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University.More >>
The University System of Georgia is considering a merger between Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University.More >>
The issue of the age of public school buses across the Palmetto State once again resurfaced on Monday following the governor’s decision to veto millions in new funding.More >>
The issue of the age of public school buses across the Palmetto State once again resurfaced on Monday following the governor’s decision to veto millions in new funding.More >>
Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.More >>
Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.More >>
The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma’s path.More >>
The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma’s path.More >>