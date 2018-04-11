Columbia County School District seeking to hire 23 new school Safety Officers

The Columbia County School District is seeking to hire 23 new school Safety Officers as part of ongoing efforts to improve and increase security and safety for all of students and staff district wide. Recently approved by the school district’s Board of Education, 18 qualified candidates will be hired to patrol each of the district’s elementary schools and five additional candidates in the district's middle schools.

Dr. Sandra Carraway, Superintendent of Columbia County Schools commented, “The safety and well-being of our students and staff are paramount, as we seek to provide our students with the best education possible in a safe, positive environment. Having a safety officer in every school will help ensure our success in meeting this commitment".

The goal of hiring these qualified school Safety Officers is to contribute to the successful achievement of the Columbia County School District’s mission and major system priorities. By supporting the effective organization and operations of the school environment, student learning, instructional programs and related activities is optimized.

Applications for qualified candidates are currently being accepted. All interested are encouraged to visit the employment page at www.ccboe.net to apply. Candidates must have a minimum five years of experience in law enforcement and at minimum have earned an Associate’s Degree; Bachelor’s Degree is preferred. Candidates must have up-to-date certification by Georgia Peace Officer Standards as well as Training Council and First Aid/CPR Certification.

A full job description can be found online at www.ccboe.net.

