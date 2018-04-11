Taliaferro County Sheriff's Office employees arrested for drug possession in Alabama

A lieutenant and chief deputy from the Taliaferro County Sheriff's Office were arrested in Alabama on drug possession charges. Just after midnight on Apr. 7, officers with the Gulf Shores Police Department were called to a hotel on West Beach Boulevard for reports of a person urinating in the parking lot.More >>
Veterans, a job fair is set to take place at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center next week.More >>
A lot of big events accentuate Masters Week and the 2nd annual Taste of the Master Chefs topped it off at the Westlake Country Club. People are treated with different cuisines from not only around the country but around the world made by renowned chefs.More >>
The Augusta Fire Department is doing what it can to help the people of Waynesboro after a water main break Tuesday night. Burke County Fire Rescue picked up two 500-gallon water buffaloes from the Augusta Fire Department around 8 Wednesday morning.More >>
The first game ever to be played at the brand new SRP Park in North Augusta is set for Monday night at 7:05 p.m. as North Augusta High School takes on Greenbrier High School. It’ll be the public’s first chance to check out the new state-of-the-art ballpark.More >>
