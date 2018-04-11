Taliaferro County Sheriff's Office employees arrested for drug p - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Taliaferro County Sheriff's Office employees arrested for drug possession in Alabama

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Marcus Conrad Richards (source: Gulf Shores Police Department) Marcus Conrad Richards (source: Gulf Shores Police Department)
Marcus Gordon Greene (source: Gulf Shores Police Department) Marcus Gordon Greene (source: Gulf Shores Police Department)
GULF SHORES, AL (WFXG) -

A lieutenant and chief deputy from the Taliaferro County Sheriff's Office were arrested in Alabama on drug possession charges.

Just after midnight on Apr. 7, officers with the Gulf Shores Police Department were called to a hotel on West Beach Boulevard for reports of a person urinating in the parking lot. When they arrived on the scene, officers found twenty-seven-year-old Marcus Conrad Richards and forty-four-year-old Marcus Gordon Greene near a black Ford truck, which was found to be an unmarked patrol vehicle from the Taliaferro County Sheriff's Office. When they searched the truck, officers found a clear jar with approximately twelve grams of marijuana inside.

Richards and Greene were arrested and charged with second-degree marijuana possession. They were taken to the city detention facility without incident.

The Taliaferro County Sheriff's Office says both men were suspended and later resigned.

