Harlem Middle School evacuated after bomb threat

By Sarah Bursey, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Major Steve Morris from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office received a call from Harlem Middle School at approximately 9:45 a.m. in reference to a bomb threat. Students and administrators were evacuated due to a threat on a bathroom wall that stated: “the school will be blown up today". 

After a thorough room to room search of the school was conducted, no bomb was found. Surveillance video was reviewed and interviews were conducted, revealing the student who reported the threat was the same who wrote it; a thirteen-year-old male from Appling.  The thirteen-year-old was charged with terroristic threats and acts, processed in the Columbia County Detention Center and released to his parents.

