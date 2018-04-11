Destiney Burt is a multimedia journalist at WFXG, she joined the team in April 2018.

Destiney comes from West Virginia where she got her start as the Greenbrier County bureau reporter. She had the opportunity to cover major events including the Greenbrier Classic and major figures, Vice President Mike Pence and Katherine Coleman Johnson.

Destiney previously was an assistant news specialist for WAVE 3 News in Louisville, Kentucky, where she operated the camera, audio, graphics, and teleprompter.

Destiney’s dad is in the military, so she has traveled all around the world. Her favorite place to live was Hawaii where she spent most of her time at the beach with her mom. She loves traveling, eating and spending time with family, friends and dog Gizmo.

A graduate of Florida International University, Destiney holds a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism and a minor in political science.

Destiney is always looking for the latest news ideas. You can email them to her at dburt@wfxg.com. You can also follow her on Facebook and Twitter.