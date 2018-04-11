Augusta Fire Department sends water to Waynesboro

The Augusta Fire Department is doing what it can to help the people of Waynesboro after a water main break Tuesday night.

Burke County Fire Rescue picked up two 500-gallon water buffaloes from the Augusta Fire Department around 8 Wednesday morning.

Michael Meyers with the Augusta Fire Department said they were glad to help.



"They were so appreciative. They got out here first thing this morning," said Michael Meyers with the Augusta Fire Department. "We were out here early to make sure we had everything in place."

Water service was restored Wednesday morning but residents are urged to boil water before consuming until further notice. Bacteriological tests are being performed and are expected to be completed by Friday.

