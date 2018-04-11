Augusta Fire Department sends water to Waynesboro

Veterans, a job fair is set to take place at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center next week.More >>
A lot of big events accentuate Masters Week and the 2nd annual Taste of the Master Chefs topped it off at the Westlake Country Club. People are treated with different cuisines from not only around the country but around the world made by renowned chefs.More >>
The Augusta Fire Department is doing what it can to help the people of Waynesboro after a water main break Tuesday night. Burke County Fire Rescue picked up two 500-gallon water buffaloes from the Augusta Fire Department around 8 Wednesday morning.More >>
The first game ever to be played at the brand new SRP Park in North Augusta is set for Monday night at 7:05 p.m. as North Augusta High School takes on Greenbrier High School. It’ll be the public’s first chance to check out the new state-of-the-art ballpark.More >>
The 11th, 12th, and 13th holes at Augusta National are some of the toughest in golf, even on a good day. But the wind has been known to stir at times, creating even more drama.More >>
