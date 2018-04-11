Augusta Fire Department sends water to Waynesboro - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Fire Department sends water to Waynesboro

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Augusta Fire Department is doing what it can to help the people of Waynesboro after a water main break Tuesday night.
Burke County Fire Rescue picked up two 500-gallon water buffaloes from the Augusta Fire Department around 8 Wednesday morning.
Michael Meyers with the Augusta Fire Department said they were glad to help.


"They were so appreciative. They got out here first thing this morning," said Michael Meyers with the Augusta Fire Department. "We were out here early to make sure we had everything in place."

Water service was restored Wednesday morning but residents are urged to boil water before consuming until further notice. Bacteriological tests are being performed and are expected to be completed by Friday.

    Veterans, a job fair is set to take place at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center next week.

    A lot of big events accentuate Masters Week and the 2nd annual Taste of the Master Chefs topped it off at the Westlake Country Club. People are treated with different cuisines from not only around the country but around the world made by renowned chefs.

    The Augusta Fire Department is doing what it can to help the people of Waynesboro after a water main break Tuesday night. Burke County Fire Rescue picked up two 500-gallon water buffaloes from the Augusta Fire Department around 8 Wednesday morning.

