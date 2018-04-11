VA to hold job fair Apr. 20 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

VA to hold job fair Apr. 20

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A Veteran job fair is slated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Apr. 20 at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Uptown Division room 3B125.

Several local employers as well as VA human resource staff will be on site and are seeking qualified Veteran candidates in several areas.  Greeters will be posted at the main entrances to the Uptown Division to help applicants reach the fair.

Veteran applicants are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214, and an updated resume.  On-site interviews and offers may be given to highly qualified applicants.

The Uptown Division is located at 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, Ga., 30904.

For more information, please contact Greg Williams, Community Employment Coordinator at 706-733-0188 ext. 7331 or Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist James McKie 706-733-0188 x 6881.

