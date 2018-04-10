The future of medicine, robots performing surgery - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

The future of medicine, robots performing surgery

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Surgery Robot at Doctors Hospital (WFXG) Surgery Robot at Doctors Hospital (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Robotic surgery is quickly becoming the choice of patients because it's less invasive and recovery is faster and less painful. Many patients who might have taken weeks to recover, can be back to regular activities in days.Some have concerns that a robot will be doing the operation on its own -- but that is not the case. A surgeon is always at the controls. 

Doctor James Bardoner of Doctors Hospital comments, "We do go to a console in the corner of the room so that we can have number one 3D vision which benefits us so that we get the operation done quickly and safely. Then its just what is necessary to control the instruments and give us the dexterity that we need inside the body. But we do not leave the room, we are at the patient's bedside."

The surgeon's hand movements control the robot; the machine has a safety guard that requires the surgeon's full attention."Your head has to be in there and it has to read them in order for you to move your hand. As soon as you pull your head out your hands are going to stop."

Kinds of procedures for robotic surgery is usually for areas that are hard to visualize such as pelvis, prostates, or colon recessions. 

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • The future of medicine, robots performing surgery

    The future of medicine, robots performing surgery

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:03 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:03:27 GMT
    Surgery Robot at Doctors Hospital (WFXG)Surgery Robot at Doctors Hospital (WFXG)

    Robotic surgery is quickly becoming the choice of patients because it's less invasive and recovery is faster and less painful. Many patients who might have taken weeks to recover, can be back to regular activities in days.Some have concerns that a robot will be doing the operation on its own -- but that is not the case. A surgeon is always at the controls.  

    More >>

    Robotic surgery is quickly becoming the choice of patients because it's less invasive and recovery is faster and less painful. Many patients who might have taken weeks to recover, can be back to regular activities in days.Some have concerns that a robot will be doing the operation on its own -- but that is not the case. A surgeon is always at the controls.  

    More >>

  • Weekly Commission Wrap-Up, Stricter Fines for Litterers?

    Weekly Commission Wrap-Up, Stricter Fines for Litterers?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 10:24 PM EDT2018-04-11 02:24:07 GMT

    Augusta-Richmond County Commission discusses inmate demolition program for blighted homes and the city's litter problem. 

    More >>

    Augusta-Richmond County Commission discusses inmate demolition program for blighted homes and the city's litter problem. 

    More >>

  • Breaking News

    City-Wide water outage in Waynesboro

    City-Wide water outage in Waynesboro

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-04-11 01:23:46 GMT
    Water main break in Waynesboro leads to no water (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)Water main break in Waynesboro leads to no water (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

    There is NO WATER in the city of Waynesboro due to a busted water main in front of Dairy Queen on Highway 24.  Water will most likely be available for toilets, etc. by Wednesday afternoon and drinking water by Friday afternoon once it is tested for drinkability.

    More >>

    There is NO WATER in the city of Waynesboro due to a busted water main in front of Dairy Queen on Highway 24.  Water will most likely be available for toilets, etc. by Wednesday afternoon and drinking water by Friday afternoon once it is tested for drinkability.

    More >>
    •   

  • Health News NowMore>>

  • Opioid prescribing limits to be imposed in South Carolina

    Opioid prescribing limits to be imposed in South Carolina

    Thursday, March 8 2018 8:38 PM EST2018-03-09 01:38:09 GMT
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay

    The South Carolina Medicaid Agency and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina will limit how many opioids doctors can prescribe to patients in some cases.

    More >>

    The South Carolina Medicaid Agency and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina will limit how many opioids doctors can prescribe to patients in some cases.

    More >>

  • Doctors get rich from controversial drug maker as patients become addicts

    Doctors get rich from controversial drug maker as patients become addicts

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:51 PM EST2018-02-21 18:51:24 GMT

    While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.

    More >>

    While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.

    More >>

  • The future of medicine, robots performing surgery

    The future of medicine, robots performing surgery

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:03 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:03:27 GMT
    Surgery Robot at Doctors Hospital (WFXG)Surgery Robot at Doctors Hospital (WFXG)

    Robotic surgery is quickly becoming the choice of patients because it's less invasive and recovery is faster and less painful. Many patients who might have taken weeks to recover, can be back to regular activities in days.Some have concerns that a robot will be doing the operation on its own -- but that is not the case. A surgeon is always at the controls.  

    More >>

    Robotic surgery is quickly becoming the choice of patients because it's less invasive and recovery is faster and less painful. Many patients who might have taken weeks to recover, can be back to regular activities in days.Some have concerns that a robot will be doing the operation on its own -- but that is not the case. A surgeon is always at the controls.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly