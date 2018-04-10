Weekly Commission Wrap-Up, Stricter Fines for Litterers?

Robotic surgery is quickly becoming the choice of patients because it's less invasive and recovery is faster and less painful. Many patients who might have taken weeks to recover, can be back to regular activities in days.Some have concerns that a robot will be doing the operation on its own -- but that is not the case. A surgeon is always at the controls.More >>
Augusta-Richmond County Commission discusses inmate demolition program for blighted homes and the city's litter problem.
There is NO WATER in the city of Waynesboro due to a busted water main in front of Dairy Queen on Highway 24. Water will most likely be available for toilets, etc. by Wednesday afternoon and drinking water by Friday afternoon once it is tested for drinkability.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a man wanted for questioning in regards to forgery in the third degree. Any information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator Kris Lapham or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706)821-1080. All callers can remain anonymous.
A public drop-in work session to discuss Evans Towne Center Urban Design Plan will take place on Thursday, Apr 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Evans Government Center, BOC Conference Room (630 Ronald Reagan Drive, Building B, Second Floor, Evans, GA 30809).
