Weekly Commission Wrap-Up, Stricter Fines for Litterers?

City Leaders are bringing back up the discussion again to adapt a inmate work program in our area.

During Tuesdays meeting, Engineering Services voted to approve creating a subcommittee to develop a strategy to make it work. Augusta - Richmond County did have a similar program in the early 2000's but it was later changed. Commissioner Ben Hasan, who's slated to be on that subcommittee says this is needed now more than ever to clean vacant homes.

"We're at a point in time now where we need to get a lot of these dilapidated properties off the road and get them down in this community so as a result of that we're trying to bring that back with a comprehensive plan to clean up Augusta," says Commissioner Hasan.

Commissioner Hasan says all parties plan on meeting tomorrow to start preliminary discussions. Also, the city is trying to take more steps in keeping Augusta clean by cracking down on people who litter.

Commissioner Marion Williams also brought it up during Tuesday's meeting and says the litter he see's in certain areas like on Walton Way is disgusting.

He called out Code Enforcement and the Marshal's Department to do a better job to hold people accountable. Even if that means increasing penalties for people who are caught.

"We may have to stiffen the fines, we may have to incarcerate someone. We have to do something to let people know that we're not going to tolerate this. Just one side of town is like this, not all over the city," says Commissioner Hasan.

Each party involved is expected to create a plan to address this problem. The Commission is expecting a full report on this within the next month

