UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted in Waynesboro

The boil water advisory for Waynesboro was lifted Thursday afternoon. The city says it is safe for residents to drink the water without boiling.More >>
The boil water advisory for Waynesboro was lifted Thursday afternoon. The city says it is safe for residents to drink the water without boiling.More >>
A water main break in Edgefield County has caused the Water and Sewer Authority to issue a boil water advisory. The break happened on Five Notch Road. Crews are working to repair the break and service should be restored within the next few hours.More >>
A water main break in Edgefield County has caused the Water and Sewer Authority to issue a boil water advisory. The break happened on Five Notch Road. Crews are working to repair the break and service should be restored within the next few hours.More >>
Package thefts usually heighten around the holidays but they are still a regular occurrence throughout the year. One resident in Burke County experienced it first hand this week with packages worth thousands of dollars now in the hands of someone else.More >>
Package thefts usually heighten around the holidays but they are still a regular occurrence throughout the year. One resident in Burke County experienced it first hand this week with packages worth thousands of dollars now in the hands of someone else.More >>
Two men are wanted for a Robbery by Sudden Snatching that took place at Zales jewerly store at 3450 Wrightsboro Road (Augusta Mall). One man is 5'9" 150 lbs and the second man s 6'0'' 170 lbs. Both are black men and have black hair and brown eyes and fled in a silver car (possibly a Hyundai Elantra). Any information concerning the identification of the suspects or the owner of the vechicle can contact Investigator Daniel Madden, or any Violent Crimes Investiga...More >>
Two men are wanted for a Robbery by Sudden Snatching that took place at Zales jewelry store at 3450 Wrightsboro Road (Augusta Mall). One man is 5'9" 150 lbs and the second man s 6'0'' 170 lbs. Both are black men and have black hair and brown eyes and fled in a silver car (possibly a Hyundai Elantra).More >>
The Columbia County School District is seeking to hire 23 new school Safety Officers as part of ongoing efforts to improve and increase security and safety for all of students and staff district wide. Recently approved by the school district’s Board of Education, 18 qualified candidates will be hired to patrol each of the district’s elementary schools and five additional candidates in the district's middle schools.More >>
The Columbia County School District is seeking to hire 23 new school Safety Officers as part of ongoing efforts to improve and increase security and safety for all of students and staff district wide. Recently approved by the school district’s Board of Education, 18 qualified candidates will be hired to patrol each of the district’s elementary schools and five additional candidates in the district's middle schools.More >>
The South Carolina Medicaid Agency and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina will limit how many opioids doctors can prescribe to patients in some cases.More >>
The South Carolina Medicaid Agency and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina will limit how many opioids doctors can prescribe to patients in some cases.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
The boil water advisory for Waynesboro was lifted Thursday afternoon. The city says it is safe for residents to drink the water without boiling.More >>
The boil water advisory for Waynesboro was lifted Thursday afternoon. The city says it is safe for residents to drink the water without boiling.More >>
Robotic surgery is quickly becoming the choice of patients because it's less invasive and recovery is faster and less painful. Many patients who might have taken weeks to recover, can be back to regular activities in days.Some have concerns that a robot will be doing the operation on its own -- but that is not the case. A surgeon is always at the controls.More >>
Robotic surgery is quickly becoming the choice of patients because it's less invasive and recovery is faster and less painful. Many patients who might have taken weeks to recover, can be back to regular activities in days.Some have concerns that a robot will be doing the operation on its own -- but that is not the case. A surgeon is always at the controls.More >>
All parents know that tummy aches are bound to happen with children. However, how do you know when it is severe and needs medical attention? Tummy aches, weight loss, vomiting, diarrhea, blood in stool, and fever are all red flags for abdominal pain.More >>
All parents know that tummy aches are bound to happen with children. However, how do you know when it is severe and needs medical attention? Tummy aches, weight loss, vomiting, diarrhea, blood in stool, and fever are all red flags for abdominal pain.More >>
People from all around are making their way to Augusta for The Masters. Doctors Hospital says travelers remember to pack clothes, shoes, and electronics but leave behind medication, including daily medication, pain medication in case of injuries, insect repellant, and if you are going to the Masters, definitely some sunscreen.More >>
People from all around are making their way to Augusta for The Masters. Doctors Hospital says travelers remember to pack clothes, shoes, and electronics but leave behind medication, including daily medication, pain medication in case of injuries, insect repellant, and if you are going to the Masters, definitely some sunscreen.More >>