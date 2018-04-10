City-Wide water outage in Waynesboro

Robotic surgery is quickly becoming the choice of patients because it's less invasive and recovery is faster and less painful. Many patients who might have taken weeks to recover, can be back to regular activities in days.Some have concerns that a robot will be doing the operation on its own -- but that is not the case. A surgeon is always at the controls.More >>
Augusta-Richmond County Commission discusses inmate demolition program for blighted homes and the city's litter problem.More >>
There is NO WATER in the city of Waynesboro due to a busted water main in front of Dairy Queen on Highway 24. Water will most likely be available for toilets, etc. by Wednesday afternoon and drinking water by Friday afternoon once it is tested for drinkability.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a man wanted for questioning in regards to forgery in the third degree. Any information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator Kris Lapham or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706)821-1080. All callers can remain anonymous. Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
A public drop-in work session to discuss Evans Towne Center Urban Design Plan will take place on Thursday, Apr 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Evans Government Center, BOC Conference Room (630 Ronald Reagan Drive, Building B, Second Floor, Evans, GA 30809).More >>
The South Carolina Medicaid Agency and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina will limit how many opioids doctors can prescribe to patients in some cases.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
Robotic surgery is quickly becoming the choice of patients because it's less invasive and recovery is faster and less painful. Many patients who might have taken weeks to recover, can be back to regular activities in days.Some have concerns that a robot will be doing the operation on its own -- but that is not the case. A surgeon is always at the controls.More >>
There is NO WATER in the city of Waynesboro due to a busted water main in front of Dairy Queen on Highway 24. Water will most likely be available for toilets, etc. by Wednesday afternoon and drinking water by Friday afternoon once it is tested for drinkability.More >>
All parents know that tummy aches are bound to happen with children. However, how do you know when it is severe and needs medical attention? Tummy aches, weight loss, vomiting, diarrhea, blood in stool, and fever are all red flags for abdominal pain.More >>
A smile can tell you if a person is happy, but did you know it can also tell you if they're healthy?More >>
People from all around are making their way to Augusta for The Masters. Doctors Hospital says travelers remember to pack clothes, shoes, and electronics but leave behind medication, including daily medication, pain medication in case of injuries, insect repellant, and if you are going to the Masters, definitely some sunscreen.More >>
The Columbia County Department of Health has identified a rabid stray cat in Martinez. On Mar. 28, a stray cat was picked up by a passerby in the area around The Pass & Fury's Ferry Road. The cat appeared to be injured and was and taken to a veterinary clinic.More >>
