City-Wide water outage in Waynesboro - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Breaking News

City-Wide water outage in Waynesboro

By Sarah Bursey, Digital Content Producer
Water main break in Waynesboro leads to no water (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office) Water main break in Waynesboro leads to no water (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) -

There is NO WATER in the city of Waynesboro due to a broken water main in front of Dairy Queen on Highway 24.  Water will most likely be available for toilets, etc. by Wednesday afternoon and drinking water by Friday afternoon once it is tested for drinkability.  Additional information should be obtained from the Water Department at 706-554-8026.

Dr. Rudy Falana, School Superintendent for Burke County Public Schools has confirmed there will not be any school for teachers or students on Wednesday, 4/11.

PepsiCo is delivering 2 pallets of water to the Sheriff’s Office in the early AM for anyone that cannot afford to purchase water it will be provided complimentary (Compliments of Augusta Pepsi Cola).

Please DO NOT call 911 or Sheriff’s Office Dispatch with water problems. They are receiving a high volume call rate which could interfere with a true emergency situation.“We are receiving a large number of calls on our emergency lines concerning the water outage in Waynesboro. 

The city water department is doing everything possible to correct the situation but it appears it is going to take some time.  Please do not call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office regarding water issues as you are unnecessarily tying up emergency lines.” Stated Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard.

“The Sheriff's Office does maintain cases of bottled water for emergency situations. Should any family need water that is unable to afford it, please stop by the Sheriff's Office back door to Dispatch and we will be of assistance.  During regular business hours, we will provide water from within our front lobby. We are in contact with the Augusta Pepsi Cola Corporation as they are always extremely helpful in situations such as this and they are working at this time to provide additional bottled water as needed.  Chief Rusty Sanders with Burke County EMA is also speaking with the Red Cross and other entities to assist with our citizens' water needs,” Stated Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

