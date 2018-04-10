Evans Town Center Urban Design Plan seeking input from community

A public drop-in work session to discuss Evans Town Center Urban Design Plan will take place on Thursday, Apr 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Evans Government Center, BOC Conference Room (630 Ronald Reagan Drive, Building B, Second Floor, Evans, GA 30809).

Topics in the discussion include land uses, connectivity, multi-use trails, and open spaces. Visit www.evanstowncenter.com for additional information.

