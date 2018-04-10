Evans Town Center Urban Design Plan seeking input from community

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a man wanted for questioning in regards to forgery in the third degree. Any information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator Kris Lapham or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706)821-1080. All callers can remain anonymous. Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
A public drop-in work session to discuss Evans Towne Center Urban Design Plan will take place on Thursday, Apr 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Evans Government Center, BOC Conference Room (630 Ronald Reagan Drive, Building B, Second Floor, Evans, GA 30809).More >>
On Monday, Apr. 9, at approximately 2:30 p.m. the Burke County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a third party caller that a woman was being held against her will by Miller Jerome Dixon on the 200 block of Brigham Landing Rd.More >>
A lot of big events accentuate Masters Week and the 2nd annual Taste of the Masters topped it off at the Westlake Country Club. People are treated with different cuisines from not only around the country but around the world made by renowned chefs.More >>
If you've been paying attention to the golf, you would know Patrick Reed is this year's Masters Tournament champion. But he was a part of a national championship team right here in Augusta. Our FOX 54's Shaquille Lord joins us live from the Summerville Campus with more.More >>
