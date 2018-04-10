Woman held hostage in Burke County, SWAT Team intervened - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Woman held hostage in Burke County, SWAT Team intervened

By Sarah Bursey, Digital Content Producer
Miller Jerome Dixon (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office) Miller Jerome Dixon (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
Home where Miller Jerome Dixon reportedly held a woman hostage on 4/9/18 (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office) Home where Miller Jerome Dixon reportedly held a woman hostage on 4/9/18 (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

On Monday, Apr. 9, at approximately 2:30 p.m. the Burke County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a third party caller that a woman was being held against her will by Miller Jerome Dixon on the 200 block of Brigham Landing Rd. According to the caller, Dixon was going to kill himself and the female by way of chemicals.

SRT members, Capt. Jason Vinson and Sgt. Brad Capitosti were the first SRT Deputies to arrive at the scene. Deputies made contact with Dixon, ordering him out of the residence; he eventually complied and surrendered without incident. The woman was located in the residence unharmed and quickly removed.

Burke County EMA cleared the residence due to the toxic smells and evaluated all persons on the scene. Dixon was arrested for false imprisonment and terroristic threats and acts and is currently in the Burke County Detention Center. 

