AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A lot of big events accentuate Masters Week and the 2nd annual Taste of the Masters topped it off at the Westlake Country Club.

People are treated with different cuisines from not only around the country but around the world made by renowned chefs. All of this is for a special cause; 100% of the donations raised will be given to the Salvation Army of Augusta.

Captain Canning says the proceeds raised will help feed over 100,000 individuals through the span of this year. "It's just a great fun atmosphere. If you can imagine the world's greatest outdoor party, this would be it."

